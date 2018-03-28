Annu Kapoor learnt French for 'Missing'

Mumbai, March 28 (IANS) Actor Annu Kapoor picked up some French lines for his role in the upcoming psychological thriller "Missing".

"Annu Kapoor is a studious actor and a perfectionist. After spending years in the industry, he still studies his role very minutely. When I offered him the role of a Mauritian cop, he requested if he can travel with us a few days prior to the shoot. Normally, actors don't travel with the technical crew but he did.

"The five days he had on his hand, he used to regularly visit the police station to understand how police there handles a crime scene. For the role, he learnt some French lines to bring authenticity to the role," director Mukul Abhyankar said in a statement.

Annu will be seen portraying an investigating police officer who is assigned to solve the case of a missing three-year-old child called Titli in the movie.

"Missing", which also features Manoj Bajpayee and Tabu, is scheduled to release on April 6.

Shatrughan lauds Ajay's 'Raid'

Actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha has praised actor Ajay Devgn and his latest release "Raid", which he feels is a realistic film.

"My earlier tweets about Income Tax remind me of the film "Raid", a beautifully made, well directed, socially relevant, gripping movie with an almost authentic story. Congrats to our dear hero/actor Ajay Devgn worthy son of Veeru Devgan for a restrained and brilliant performance," Sinha tweeted.

He further congratulated Ajay for "encouraging such a realistic social commercial film and giving a chance to brilliant director Rajkumar Gupta", as well as lauded the performances by Saurabh Shukla and Ileana D'Cruz.

In "Raid", Ajay essays the role of an income tax officer hailing from Uttar Pradesh.

KJo scores 15 mn Twitter followers

Filmmaker Karan Johar has garnered an over 15 million fan following on Twitter. He is grateful for all the love.

"Grateful for all the social media love, hate and even the indifference! All of these feelings keep me on my feet," Karan tweeted on Wednesday.

Karan is currently seen as a mentor in Star Plus' "India's Next Superstar".

--IANS

