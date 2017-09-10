Annup Soni joins 'The Test Case'

Mumbai, Sep 10 (IANS) Actor Annup Sonii has been roped in for the role of a Colonel in Nagesh Kukunoor's web series "The Test Case". He says his character is very "interesting and colourful".

Annup will play Imtiaz Hussain.

"My character enters the story at a very crucial point with a special purpose. On the first impression, you may feel he's just an investigative officer, but there's a variety to the character," Annup said in a statement.

"He gets into the psyche of the person he's investigating and interrogating. That makes the character all the more interesting and colourful," he added.

"The Test Case", produced by Endemol Shine India for ALTBalaji app, is set against the backdrop of the Indian Army. Nimrat Kaur essays the role of Captain Shikha Singh, the first woman preparing to be inducted in a combat role in the Indian Army. The narrative revolves around the life of Shikha and the hardships she faced during the training.

It also stars Rahul Dev, Juhi Chawla and Atul Kulkarni in crucial roles.

