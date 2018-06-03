Anupam, Juhi and their mango banter

Mumbai, June 3 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher pulled actress Juhi Chawla's leg on social media, asking her to send him mangoes just like she did for megastar Amitabh Bachchan for his film "102 Not Out".

To express his gratitude, Amitabh had sent Juhi a handwritten note in Hindi, which Juhi could not understand.

After receiving the letter, Juhi took its photograph and posted it on Twitter on Saturday, saying: "Amitji

this is beautifully written... I love it

par kya likha hai (but what does it say)?"

This caught Anupam's attention.

Anupam said: "This is what Amitabhji has written - 'Thank you for the mango carton. Loads of love to your family and you'. Now please send me a carton as well."

In response, on Sunday, Juhi wrote: "Aap toh kalakaar nikle. Zaroor. peti toh banti hai. peti is on the way (You are very talented! This deserves a mango carton. It is on the way to your home)."

On the work front, Anupam will next be seen in debutante director Vijay Ratnakar Gutte's drama titled "The Accidental Prime Minister".

-*-

Sumeet Vyas ecstatic over praise for role in 'Veere Di Wedding'

Actor Sumeet Vyas says he feels fortunate for getting the opportunity to work in the multi-starrer "Veere Di Wedding".

The film, which features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania, is a female buddy comedy film directed by Shashanka Ghosh.

"The response to 'Veere...' has been phenomenal. I'm getting calls from the US, Canada, the UK and of course from all over India. I feel fortunate to have received this opportunity," Sumeet said in a statement.

"In Rajasthan, the film is doing very well, particularly in my hometown Jodhpur. People back home are really appreciative of my work, and I'm genuinely thankful to them for always showing support," he added.

"Veere Di Wedding" opened in India on Friday and raked in Rs 10.70 crore on the first day of its release.

--IANS

ks/sug/mr