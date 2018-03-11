Anupam Kher gives life lessons in Boston's Babson College

Mumbai, March 11 (IANS) Actor Anupam Kher says talking to the students of Babson College in Boston about the power of failure was an enriching experience.

"Thank you students, President Kerry Healey and organisers of India Symposium at Babson College, Boston for your love, warmth and appreciation," Anupam tweeted on Sunday.

He added: "It was a great learning experience for me to talk to you about power of failure and life lessons. #MotivationalLecture #YoungBrightMinds."

Earlier this month, the actor was also invited to speak at LSE SU India Forum (LIF) 2018 hosted by the London School of Economics.

On the work front, Anupam is busy with American medical drama "Bellevue".

--IANS

