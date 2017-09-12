Anupam Kher scores 10 mn twitter followers

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher has garnered 10 million followers on Twitter and has thanked his fans for all the love.

Anupam on Tuesday took to Twitter to shared about his "incredible journey".

"Thank you! Thank you for your love and warmth. We are a family of 10 Million friends. I feel humbled. Jai Ho. Incredible journey together," Anupam tweeted.

The actor, 62 is an avid user of the social media platform, where he shares his daily updates about his personal and professional life.

On the acting front, Anupam is gearing up for his next -- "The Accidental Prime Minister". The film stars Anupam Kher as Manmohan Singh, the economist and politician who served as the Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014. It is directed by Vijay Ratnakar Gutte.

The film is based on the similarly totled 2014 memoir by Sanjaya Baru.

Parineeti cuddles a koala in Australia

Actress Parineeti Chopra, who has been appointed as the first Indian woman Ambassador in 'Friend of Australia' (FOA) advocacy panel by Tourism Australia, was spotted cuddling a koala in Queensland.

Parineeti on Monday shared a photograph of herself posing with a koala and she captioned the image: "This little furball is just what I needed to kick start my holiday in Brisbane, never miss a Koala cuddle...Queensland, Australia."

On the acting front, Parineeti is gearing up for the release of "Golmaal Again", which also stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Kunal Khemu, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Shreyas Talpade.

She will also be seen sharing screen space with her "Ishaqzaade" co-star in Dibakar Banerjee's upcoming directorial "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar".

Athiya thanks Salman for his belief, faith

Actress Athiya Shetty has thanked superstar Salman Khan for her innings in Bollywood as her debut film "Hero" clocked two years of its release on Tuesday.

Athiya tweeted: "Two years ago... When it all began. Grateful, thankful and blessed. Thank you for the faith and belief Salman Khan sir. Two years of 'Hero'."

"Hero", a remake of Subhash Ghai's directed 1983 film of the same name, which starred Jackie Shroff. The film launched Sooraj Pancholi and Athiya, son of actor Aditya Pancholi and daughter of actor Sunil Shetty respectively in lead roles.

