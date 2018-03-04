Anupam Kher's 'humbling experience' at LSE

Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher found speaking at the prestigious London School of Economics (LSE) a "humbling experience".

He was invited to speak at the LSE SU India Forum (LIF) 2018 hosted by LSE on Saturday.

"A small-town boy from Shimla was the keynote speaker at London School Of Economics. Thank you students of India Forum for this opportunity. God is great, life is beautiful, power of failure, humbling experience," Anupam tweeted on Sunday.

The 62-year-old had previously written that during his days as a student, he had never scored more than 38 per cent.

"It is freezing (in London). But I am sure meeting and interacting with brilliant students will make the temperature warmer. By the way, I never got more than 38 per cent marks," he wrote.

Previously known as the Economic Forum for India at LSE, it is a first of its kind conference in the UK involving keynote speeches and panel discussions on major issues facing contemporary India across a variety of fields.

The conference serves as a platform for students and professionals alike, to hear from and engage with inspiring leaders.

