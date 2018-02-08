Anupam returns to India after productive trip to LA

Mumbai, Feb 8 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher says he had great shoot as well as creative and productive meetings in Los Angeles.

Anupam on Thursday tweeted: "On my way back to my India. Thank you LA for your love, warmth and generosity. Had great creative and productive meetings. And shoot too for his 512th film -- "Singh In The Rain" in the picturesque locales of Malibu, Los Angeles.

The upcoming film will be directed by Indrani Pal-Chaudhuri. Other details are still under wraps.

On the Bollywood front, the actor will be seen in the forthcoming film "Aiyaary", which is slated to release on Friday.

He will also be seen essaying the role of Manmohan Singh, the economist and politician who served as the Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014 in the upcoming biographical political "The Accidental Prime Minister".

Directed by Vijay Gutte, the film is based on the 2014 similarly titled memoir by Sanjaya Baru, Manmohan Singh's one time media advisor.

