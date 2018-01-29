Anushka practices sewing skills for 'Sui Dhaaga'

Mumbai, Jan 29 (IANS) Actress Anushka Sharma, who is busy with Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Zero", has begun preparing for her next film "Sui Dhaaga".

In Sui Dhaaga, Anushka will be seen essaying a self-reliant embroiderer. She has already started workshops to perfect her character before she starts filming.

On Monday, Anushka posted an image of herself practicing her sewing skills with the caption: "Katran mein buni khaani, Paband lagaake hai sunani - 'Sui Dhaaga'".

"Sui Dhaaga", produced by Maneesh Sharma under the Yash Raj Films banner, also features Varun Dhawan. It is written-directed by "Dum Laga Ke Haisha" helmer Sharat Katariya.

Maneesh said in a statement: "We wanted someone who could effortlessly transform herself into a character who is intelligent, strong and expressive even in her silence. Anushka brings in the authenticity and resilient spirit as a performer and a star.

"Today, moviegoers want to discover and love characters that they connect with. They want to identify themselves with the story and see how convincingly and truthfully actors translate it."

Katariya said Anushka is even taking material home to get better at the craft.

Slated to release on September 28, "Sui Dhaaga" is a story of pride and self-reliance, rooted in the heart of India.

Varun will also be seen in a Shoojit Sircar directorial "October", which is scheduled to release on April 13.

--IANS

