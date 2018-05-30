Anushka's character in 'Sanju' inspired by film's writers

Mumbai, May 30 (IANS) The mystery around actress Anushka Sharma's role in "Sanju" was unravelled here as director Rajkumar Hirani revealed that her character as a biographer is modelled on himself and Abhijat Joshi, who have co-written the film.

At the film's trailer launch here on Wednesday, Hirani told the media: "To showcase a biopic like this, you have to compress few parts into one. Similarly, Anushka Sharma's character is derived from myself and Abhijat. She is playing a biographer from London, and she comes to India. Sanjay wants her to write a book on him whereas she doesn't want to.

"We were also skeptical at first whether we should do this character or not. So basically she is us, but not as a filmmaker... (as) a biographer."

The actress sports a messy, curly hair avatar in the movie, which talks about the ups and downs in the life of actor Sanjay Dutt. Ranbir Kapoor plays the central character in the film, which will release on June 29.

