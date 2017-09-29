'Aramm' speaks about something which needs to be heard: Ghibran

Chennai, Sep 29 (IANS) Composer Ghibran says he is proud and thankful to be a part of Nayanthara-starrer upcoming Tamil drama "Aramm", which he believes addresses something which needs to be heard.

In a Facebook post, Ghibran wrote on Friday: "Last night we did the final mix check of 'Aramm' and I am extremely thankful to God for making me part of this great film. Having come from and as a person who still has my roots in underdeveloped India, this film has a lot for me to relate."

Directed by Gopi Nainar, "Aramm" features Nayanthara in the role of a district collector.

"It ('Aramm') speaks about something which needed to be heard and I believe it will do its purpose, once it hits the big screen," he added.

The film addresses the water problem.

"Aramm" also features Vignesh and Ramesh, the boys from National Award-winning Tamil film "Kaaka Muttai", in crucial roles.

Sunu Lakshmi, who has starred in films such as "Sengathu Bhoomiyile" and "Touring Talkies", and Ramachandran of "Sathuranga Vettai" fame, are also a part of the cast.

The director had revealed that the film has no songs.

--IANS

hp/rb