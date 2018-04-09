Arijit's voice was apt for Big B: Umesh Shukla

Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) Director Umesh Shukla says singer Arijit Singh was an apt choice to playback for megastar Amitabh Bachchan in a song for "102 Not Out".

Arijit has sung the song "Bachche ki jaan loge kya", which has been picturised on the actor. The fun and peppy number also showcases the relationship between the father-son duo played by Big B and actor Rishi Kapoor.

"Arijit's voice was apt for the song and the situation. And it was fitting with Mr. Bachchan's character in the film who believes in living life to the fullest," Shukla said in a statement to IANS.

"102 Not Out" will portray the relationship between the 102-year-old father and his 75-year-old son on the silver screen.

It is produced by Sony Pictures Entertainment Films India, Treetop Entertainment and Shukla's Benchmark Pictures. The film is slated to release worldwide on May 4.

The film is about a centenarian who wants to break the world record of being the oldest man alive, which is held by a 118-year-old Chinese man. He plans to do it by putting his son in an old age home.

--IANS

