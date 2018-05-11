Arjun Kapoor to star in 'India's Most Wanted'

Mumbai, May 11 (IANS) Arjun Kapoor has been roped in for director Raj Kumar Gupta's upcoming film "India's Most Wanted". The actor says the untold story will inspire the country.

Arjun on Friday took to Twitter and shared a photograph of himself along with Gupta. The photograph had a newspaper frame, which read: "Fox Star Studios and Raj Kumar Gupta join hands for 'India's Most Wanted. Arjun Kapoor to play the lead. Inspired by the capture of India's Most Wanted, without firing a single bullet. The shoot begins August 2018."

The actor is excited about the new project.

"Honoured to be a part of an untold story that will inspire India! 'India's Most Wanted', a tribute to all the unsung heroes who dedicate their lives to protect ours," Arjun tweeted.

The movie will release on May 24, 2019. Other details of the film are still under wraps.

--IANS

