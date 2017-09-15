Armin Van Buuren to perform in India in December

Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) Dutch DJ Armin Van Buuren and Indian singer Arijit Singh will headline the upcoming fifth edition of Comio Enchanted Valley Carnival (EVC), a multi-genre music and camping festival.

Buuren will be performing at the fest for the first time, and Arijit will be joining the carnival for the second time, read a statement.

It is set to take place on December 16-17 at Aamby Valley City, Lonavala.

Devraj Sanyal, Managing Director and CEO of Universal Music Group India and South Asia, said: "Our vision for EVC has always been very clear. I'm extremely proud to see the meteoric rise of the festival... We're off to an extremely great start for our 5 year celebrations with our title partner, headliner artists and early bird announcements. It only gets bigger and better from here."

Shoven Shah, Founder EVC and Director Twisted Entertainment (M) Pvt Ltd, said trance music has been an integral part of EVC.

"With Armin Van Burren gracing the festival, we're taking the programming of the festival to a whole new level. With the addition of Bollywood music last year, we saw an unprecedented response for Arijit Singh and we knew instantly we had to get him back for an encore," Shoven added.

--IANS

sug/rb/bg