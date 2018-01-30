Arshi game for 'Celebrity Big Brother'

Mumbai, Jan 30 (IANS) Former "Bigg Boss 11" contestant Arshi Khan is keen to participate in its British version "Celebrity Big Brother".

"The show will be more fun and a great experience. I feel after doing 'Bigg Boss', I have also prepared for '...Big Brother'. After watching my journey, I have calculated the dos and don'ts," Arshi said in a statement.

"So I feel like spending some more time with strangers in '...Big Brother' house and representing India," she added.

Hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, "Bigg Boss" focuses on the reality show's participants who give up the luxuries of life to win the title after beating co-contestants in various activities and earning votes from audiences.

-*-

Malini's first holiday with her child

Actress Malini Kapoor, who became a mother in December last year, is excited about her first holiday with son Kiyan in Jaipur.

"It's like holidaying after so many years. It's a special one because it's Kiyan's first travel.

"Ajay (husband) is also a concerned father. I'm lucky to have two boys -- Ajay and Kiyan -- in my life. We are enjoying Jaipur," Malini said in a statement.

She has featured in shows like "Y.A.R.O Ka Tashan" and "Rang Rasiya".

-*-

Vishwajeet, Sonalika excited about family time in India

Actor Vishwajeet Pradhan and his wife Sonalika Pradhan are in India to attend a family marriage.

The couple shifted to Melbourne in Australia after Vishwajeet's TV show "Ek Boond Ishq" went off air in 2014.

"I'm excited to spend time with my friends and family here in India," Vishwajeet said in a statement.

Sonalika, a fashion designer, said: "We are in India for my sister's marriage. Coming to India brings lots of emotions. I feel so happy and secured."

--IANS

nn/rb/bg