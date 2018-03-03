Ashim Ahluwalia's 'Palace of Horrors' to feature at US gala

Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) Filmmaker Ashim Ahluwalia's next "Palace of Horrors" is a part of the international horror anthology "The Field Guide To Evil", which will have its world premiere at the prestigious festival, South by Southwest (SXSW) in the US.

The anthology of dark folk tales on possession, curses, love, lust and envy.tales, brings together eight talented genre filmmakers from around the world including Austria, Germany, Greece, Hungary, India, Poland, Turkey and the US.

The movie will have its world premiere on March 16 at SXSW, to be held from March 9-18. It will open theatrically across US and Europe later this year.

"It is quite an honour to be the first Indian filmmaker to have a world premiere at SXSW. It has become the most relevant film festival in the US today. Our film 'The Field Guide to Evil' is a collaboration between eight international directors, all very exciting in their own right, and in that sense is very different from what I'm used to," Ahluwalia said in a statement.

"It's a horror film, inspired by dark folk tales from around the world, and the buzz on the premiere has been huge. I'm really excited for the audience to experience this," he added.

Ahluwalia's "Palace of Horrors" shot in luminous black and white, unfolds over the summer of 1913 in Bengal where deep within the ancient Sunderban jungles and veiled from the outside world, lies a crumbling palace - home to strange rites and malformed, barely-human curiosities, collected by a long-dead king.

--IANS

rb/ahm/