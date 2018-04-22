Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari hungry for more love from audiences

Mumbai, April 22 (IANS) Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, who got the Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award, hopes to continue telling stories and getting appreciation from the audience.

She got the best director award for "Bareilly Ki Barfi" at the ceremony held here on Saturday.

"I am happy to receive this award. I hope to continue to tell stories and get as much love from my audience and cinema lovers," Tiwari said in a statement to IANS.

She made her feature film debut with "Nil Battey Sannata" in 2015, and got appreciated for her vision of the movie which is a take on the current education system of India.

She proved her mettle yet again with "Bareilly Ki Barfi" as it narrated the story of a small town girl with a modern outlook.

The film features Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao and Ayushmann Khurrana.

She is currently excited to helm a movie based on kabaddi.

