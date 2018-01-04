Athar finds historical, mythological shows challenging

Mumbai, Jan 4 (IANS) Actor Athar Siddiqui, who has joined the cast of "Paramavatar Shri Krishna", says historical and mythological shows are always challenging.

Athar has acted in a family drama ("Parvarish"), a suspense thriller ("Private Investigator") and participated in the reality show "Bachelorette India". He will now play Kaaliya Naag in "Paramavatar Shri Krishna".

"Historical and mythological shows are always challenging. There are heavy outfits and jewellery pieces which make you feel like a King or sometimes a supervillain who can fly and have magical powers. Even the language is so different from the contemporary one," Athar said in a statement to IANS.

He has replaced actor Vinit Kakar, who started shooting for the show on December 31, 2017.

On the replacement, Vinit said: "I got a call from the creative team saying that I look too young for the role. I am happy. I believe whatever happens, happens for good. I shot for a day. I have many other offers too. I'll soon announce my other projects. I wish the new guy and the show all the best."

--IANS

nn/dg