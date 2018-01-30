Audience willing to see great films: Dinesh Vijan

New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANS) Filmmaker Dinesh Vijan, who is busy with horror-comedy film "Stree", says the audience is willing to see great films over merely picturesque locations.

Asked if Bollywood is now focussing on content-driven films than just entertainers, Vijan told IANS: "I believe the audience's thinking has changed and I think we need to cater to that. I feel a good film always works.

"It was a phase... Like I said, it is a new emerging India. So, we need to cater to that and obviously with the digital advent that has happened, they are not willing to see nicer locations but are willing to see a great film."

Vijan said the industry needs to "pull up our game and work that much harder to give that kind of content".

Directed by Amar Kaushik, "Stree", also stars Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor. It is being backed by Maddock Films, jointly produced by Vijan and Raj and DK.

The film is based on an urban legend set in a small village named Chanderi in Bhopal and music-composer duo Sachin-Jigar have scored the album.

