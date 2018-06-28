Australian World Orchestra to perform in Kochi

Kochi, June 28 (IANS) The Australian World Orchestra, led by artistic director and chief conductor Alexander Briger, will perform here on September 25, as a part of the upcoming Australia Fest, a festival of Australian culture and creativity across India.

It will later move on to Chennai and Mumbai.

The programme, including operatic and symphonic works by Mozart, Bizet and Beethoven, will be performed by 52 of Australia's finest musicians from the world's leading orchestras including the Vienna and Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestras, the Antwerp and London Symphony Orchestras, and musicians from the Australian state orchestras.

A special feature of the concerts will be a solo performance from the outstanding violinist Daniel Dodds (Artistic Director of Festival Strings Lucerne).

Australia Fest celebrates and showcases the focus by Australia on India following the visit of Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to India last year.

--IANS

