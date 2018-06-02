Auto-tuning can make bathroom singer sound professional: Satish Kaushik

Mumbai, June 2 (IANS) Actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik, who is all set to debut as a singer with a YouTube channel titled "Paglots", says auto-tuning can make a "bathroom singer" sound like a professional.

Paglots has been created by Satish and his lyricist friend Rashmi Virag. The platform will go live next month and will feature quirky, motivational songs.

"Our music will help the people of India understand how to overcome the difficulties of life. Rashmi Virag is known for writing romantic songs like 'Muskurane ki wajah tum ho' and the songs of 'Hamari Adhuri Kahani', but for our channel, he will write quirky, fun tracks," Satish said in a statement.

The first song titled "When life gives you a banana", has been composed and written by Virag. Sung by Satish, it highlights how to deal with the unpredictabilities of life.

Why did he decide to try his hand at singing?

"When Rashmi Virag narrated the song to me, I started humming it. I got the melody right and managed to sing it with ease. That's when we decided to have it in my voice," he said.

Satish will only sing performance-oriented songs that "require my expressions as an actor".

"I've been an actor, director, writer, producer and RJ, but never thought that I could sing. Thanks to the auto-tuning facilities available today, a bathroom singer can also sound professional," he added.

