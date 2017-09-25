An award is like a shot in the arm: Adil Hussain

Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) Acclaimed actor Adil Hussain, who got a Special Mention Best Actor Award at the 8th Jagran Film Festival here for "Mukti Bhawan", says awards boost one's spirit just like a shot in the arm.

"An award is like a shot in the arm, a spirit booster. Very delighted and inspired to be chosen by the festival's jury for the Best Actor Award - Special Mention," Adil said in a statement.

He said he passes on "more than half the credit" to the film's director Shubhashish Bhutiani, and his gratitude to the producers Sanjay Bhutiani, Sajida Sharma and the whole team.

The Best Director Debut Award went to Shubhashish at the event, held here on Sunday night.

"Mukti Bhawan" has been on an award winning spree having already received 14 awards from across the globe and India, where it was honoured with two National Awards earlier this year.

Shubhashish said: "I firmly believe a director is only as good as his team and the people that are with him/her. I want to thank my crew, my producers, my parents and friends who have supported and believed in me and this film. Your trust and hard work made this film a reality.

"It's so inspiring to see the film connecting with people at home and around the world."

"Mukti Bhawan", which has played in over 50 international film festivals, had its world premiere at the prestigious Venice Film Festival to a standing ovation. Internationally, it is called "Hotel Salvation".

It tells the story of how a father and son reconnect when the father asks his son to go with him on his final pilgrimage to Varanasi. It also features Lalit Behl and Geetanjali Kulkarni.

