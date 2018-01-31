Awareness has led to much-awaited shift in fashion market: Shantanu & Nikhil

Mumbai, Jan 31 (IANS) Designers Shantanu and Nikhil Mehra feel that there have been some major changes in the fashion industry over the years, leading to a much-awaited shift that has led to the rejuvenation of young millenials.

"There have been some major changes over the past few years. I think several factors have contributed to this evolution not only in Mumbai but across the nation, such as awareness, and the significant amount of information available on designs, couture, and luxury brands through digital presence.

"There has been a steady growth in people's desire to be more understated and more eccentric breeding on the grounds of egalitarianism," Shantanu told IANS on the sidelines of Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Spring/Summer 2018.

"A direct result of this much-awaited shift in the market is a rejuvenation of young millennials, which mirrors the essence of the aspirational yet non-conformist India," added Nikhil.

The designers, who have associated with brand Nexa to showcase their 'Tribe' collection at the Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Spring-Summer 2018 edition which got underway here on Wednesday, say showcasing at LFW has always been distinct and special for them.

"We still remember our journey which immediately kickstarted when we got an invitation to participate at the second edition in the year 2001," said Shantanu.

To that, Nikhil added: "But sometimes it is important to take a step back and become the disruptive innovator and as brand custodians, we have set ourselves some very important goals and challenges ahead of us."

On and off screen, the designer duo has dressed the best among the best -- Amitabh Bachchan, Serena Williams, Stephen Fleming, Sania Mirza, Hritik Roshan, Dia Mirza, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, A.R. Rahman, Priyanka Chopra, Shilpa Shetty, Deepika Padukone, Arjun kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Ileana D'Cruz, Aditya Roy Kapoor to name a few.

Talking about why they haven't taken up styling for a Bollywood film so far, Shantanu said: "Bollywood films are varied and set a drama and tonality as per the character played. We feel it takes a lot of energy and effort to create something which might be very different from your own creative space."

Diversifying their boundaries, Shantanu & Nikhil have set a benchmark for 19 years.

On their journey in the industry, Shantanu said: "Even though our journey over the last 19 years has been extremely enriching in the industry in terms of numerous shows and myriad of collections, brand extensions, collaborations and innovation, all of that couldn't have been possible if we shifted our focus from the brand's main intent, which was and will always be, towards breaking boundaries, reinforcing our belief to go beyond just the facade."

Added Nikhil: "For usm it is time to revisit those attributes that make our modern Indian men and women (Indian civilian forces) inimitable and rare."

