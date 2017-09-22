B-Town celebs congratulate Rajkummar for 'Newton' Oscar nomination

Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) A string of Bollywood personalities including names like Paresh Rawal, Anil Kapoor and Karan Johar have congratulated National Award-winning actor Rajkummar Rao, whose latest release "Newton" has been selected as India's official entry at the Oscars 2018.

"Newton", a Hindi film set against the backdrop of elections in the world's largest democracy, was on Friday announced as India's official entry for the the Best Foreign Language Film at the Oscars.

Directed by Amit V. Masurkar, the film, was chosen from among 26 titles from different languages by a 14-member jury appointed by the Film Federation of India.

The film revolves around a young government clerk who is sent on election duty to a Maoist-controlled town and how the ideological struggle puts him in an awkward situation. It was shot in the interiors of Chhattisgarh.

Here is what they have tweeted:

Paresh Rawal: Huge congrats to my favourite actor Rajkummar Rao for 'Newton' and hope you win the Oscar! Good luck.

Anil Kapoor: Congratulations Rajkummar Rao and the whole team of 'Newton'! This is such great news! All the best!

Karan Johar: Huge Congratulations Raj!

Manoj Bajpayee: Congratulations Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Amit Masurkar and the captain Manish Mundra.

Aanand L Rai: While typing this tweet I feel so emotional. Yes 'Newton' is India's official entry to Oscars this year. So proud Amit Masurkar, Rajkummar Rao.

Bhumi Pednekar: Well deserved and congratulations team 'Newton'.

Ayushmann Khurrana: 'Newton' is India's official entry to the Oscars. Very deserving! Hail Aanand L Rai sir, fab Rajkummar Rao, genius Amit Masurkar.

Dia Mirza: So proud and happy for you all! More power to good stories. Aanand L Rai Amit Masurkar, Rajkummar Rao. 'Newton'

Bejoy Nambiar: Wow! Way to go Rajkummar Rao.

