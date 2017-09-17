    B-Town celebs wish 'dynamic, visionary' Modi

    Indo Asian News Service

    Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) A string of Bollywood personalities including actor-producer Anil Kapoor, actor Anupam Kher and filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar have greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi who turned 67 on Sunday.

    Some celebrities termed Modi a dynamic, visionary and selfless personality.

    Here is what they said:

    Anupam Kher: Happy Birthday PM Narendra Modi! May you continue to lead our nation with great honesty, selflessness and hard work for years to come. Jai Ho.

    Anil Kapoor: A leader is the one who knows the way, goes the way and shows the way. Here's celebrating the force driving India to greatness! PM Narendra Modi.

    Madhur Bhandarkar: Wishing a very Happy Birthday to the most dynamic, hard working and visionary PM Narendra Modiji. Happy birthday and stay blessed.

    Ekta Kapoor: Happy birthday, PM par excellence.

    Bhumi Pednekar: Wishing our Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sir a very happy birthday.

    Kailash Kher: Happy Birthday to the most passionate personality and dynamic Prime Minister Narendra Modiji of our nation. Wishes and prayers for your good health, well being. God bless.

    --IANS

    dc/nn/mr