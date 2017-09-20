B-Town celebs wish 'mentor, friend' Mahesh Bhatt on birthday

Mumbai, Sep 20 (IANS) A string of celebrities including Shraddha Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Anupam Kher have wished a year full of love, luck and happiness to veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt on his 69th birthday on Wednesday.

His daughters actress Alia Bhatt and actor-filmmaker Pooja have shared a heart-warming message, where they have described him as a "mad teacher" and "a friend".

Mahesh ventured into Bollywood in 1974 with "Manzilein Aur Bhi Hain". But his movie "Saaransh", was a stand-out film and was screened at the 14th Moscow International Film Festival. It became India's official entry for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film for that year.

He went on to become one of the most recognized directors of Bollywood by giving both art-house works such as "Daddy" and "Swayam" as well as commercial romantic hits like "Awaargi", "Aashiqui" and "Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin". He next directed "Sadak" which remains his highest grossing film either directed or produced under the banner -- Vishesh Films.

In 1994 he won the National Film Award - Special Jury Award for directing "Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke". In 1999, he directed the autobiographical "Zakhm". Bhatt has also produced contemporary films such as "Jism", "Murder" and "Woh Lamhe".

Here is what celebrities have tweeted:

Alia: My sunshine my rain, my old man who's taught me of love and pain! The maddest teacher alive. Happy birthday my friend! May we be father daughter in all the lifetimes the universe has to offer ????

Pooja Bhatt: These words spoken in 1998 resonate today...Happy Birthday Mahesh Bhatt and thank you for being the father you are to more than your kids!

Anupam Kher: Happy Birthday to Mahesh Bhatt, who held a newcomer's hand 33 years back and remains my guiding force till today. Thank you Bhatt Saab.

Hansal Mehta: Thank you for being a mentor and friend. Happy Birthday dear Mahesh Bhatt.

Sonam Kapoor: Happy Birthday! Hope you have a great year ahead uncle! Mahesh Bhatt.

Shraddha: Here's wishing you a very happy birthday! Mahesh Bhatt loads of love ??

Ekta Kapoor: Happy Birthday Mahesh Bhattji. One of the most wonderful and super talented director Bollywood has ever produced!

Kriti Kharbanda: Happiest birthday Mahesh Bhatt sir! May you have the most wonderful year ahead! God bless!

Gauahar Khan: Happy happy birthday to the most inspiring person ! A visionary , a lover, and the creator of my favourite film 'Daddy'. Mahesh Bhatt I love you sir!

--IANS

dc/bg