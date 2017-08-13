B-Town wishes 'true treasure' Sridevi on 54th birthday

Mumbai, Aug 13 IANS) Popular film celebrities like Rishi Kapoor, Kajol and Manish Malhotra greeted Bollywood's "Hawa Hawai" girl and veteran actress Sridevi on her 54th birthday on Sunday, hailing her as a "true treasue of Indian cinema".

Besides making a name in Hindi cinema, Sridevi has also worked in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada movies.

Sridevi, who returned to films after a 15-year-long hiatus with "English Vinglish" in 2012, was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2013. She was last seen on screen in a powerful role in "Mom" earlier this year.

Sridevi made her debut as a lead actress in Bollywood in 1978 with "Solva Sawan" and gained popularity with "Himmatwala" in 1983. She has a number of commercially successful movies to her credit with projects like "Mawaali", "Mr. India", "Chandni" and critically acclaimed films like "Sadma", "ChaalBaaz", "Lamhe", "Khuda Gawah", "Laadla" and "Judaai".

Here's what the celebrities had to say:

Rishi Kapoor: Many happy returns of the day!

Abhishek Bachchan: Wishing my favourite a very happy and healthy birthday.

Manish Malhotra: Wishing the one and only Sridevi, Happy Birthday. Stay wonderful. Most favourite muse here.

Riteish Deshmukh: True treasure of Indian cinema, wishing you a very Happy Birthday mam.

Satish Kaushik: Wishing the forever beautiful and great actress madam Sridevi a Happy Birthday... Happiness Always.

Kajol: Wishing my favourite actor a wonderful year ahead. 50 years working and making it look easy.

Prosenjit Chatterjee: Wish you many many happy returns of this day. Respect your dedication...

Sophie Choudry: Happy birthday to my favourite. Talent, beauty and grace beyond words. So proud to be your fan! Lots of love.

