'Baahubali...' second season to launch on Friday

Mumbai, Feb 15 (IANS) Animated series "Baahubali: The Lost Legends", revived for a second season, will be launched on Friday, announced officials of the online streaming app Amazon Prime Video.

The series is based on the blockbuster "Baahubali" film franchise, created by Graphic India and Arka Mediaworks.

All the 13 episodes of the series will be available for streaming on Friday, read a statement.

"There are back stories for each character in 'Baahubali', some really powerful scenes which needed to be told and explored through different mediums. I have always enjoyed animation, and I'm glad we are able to visualise these stories through this medium," said S.S. Rajamouli, the director of the "Baahubali" films.

"When we look at Baahubali and Bhallaladeva, what we see in the film is just a small fragment of their lives. In the bigger picture, there is so much more to know about them. The same applies to other characters too," he added.

Season 2 of the series will feature new stories revealing more about the events that shaped the lives of the film characters -- Baahubali, Bhalaladeva, Sivagami and Kattapa, and also introduces new characters including the sea pirate, Kaala Khanjar and the lone warrior, Chagatai who comes to Mahishmati with a grim purpose.

