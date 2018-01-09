Badshah hopes fans like 'Kareja'

Mumbai, Jan 9 (IANS) Singer-rapper Badshah resleased his new single "Kareja" on Tuesday and hopes his fans enjoy the dance number.

"I had promised my fans that I will release the second single from 'O.N.E' early 2018 and here it is. I really hope you all enjoy it and if you have not heard it yet, then do it now. 2018 ka pehla dance song," said Badshah in a statement.

Composed and written by the rapper, the video of the track features playback singer Aastha Gill.

Pawanesh Pajnu, Head (North) at Sony Music India, said: "Our plan was to release the song on January 1, but we waited to reset the party mood. 'Kareja' is an earworm and the song will be another milestone in the pop industry."

After "Mercy", "Kareja" is the second single from the album 'O.N.E' aka "Original Never Ends", Badshah's first pop album which will feature 6-8 songs.

--IANS

ks/rb/vm