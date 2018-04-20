Badshah loves 'High Fever...'

Mumbai, April 20 (IANS) Rapper Badshah loves the concept of dance reality TV show "High Fever

Dance Ka Naya Tevar".

The rapper, along with singer Aastha Gill, became part of the &TV show as special guests. Together, they have given many hit numbers like "DJ waley babu", "Abhi toh party" and "Buzz".

"The concept is very unique, the jodis are so emotionally connected to each other and they are so positive as well as talented," Badshah said in a statement to IANS.

"Everybody had something new to show. I am so blessed to be a part of the show for a day or two. People have to see the show to know what I am talking about."

The show is judged by Ahmed Khan, Lara Dutta and Dana Alexa.

On her experience, Aastha said: "The concept of the show is beautiful, the talent here is amazing, kids are so cute and the vibe is very positive. This is my first show as a guest and my experience with the other judges has been great. They made me feel so comfortable, Lara ma'am is so sweet and Ahmed sir is amazing and he has a great sense of humour.

"I feel the show is educating dancers about the terminology and the styles that are being used in the industry, which is very important."

-*-

When Siddharth Anand was left speechless

Filmmaker Siddharth Anand was left speechless by the performance of a contestant on the reality show "Dance India Dance Li'l Masters".

Anand was impressed by Tamman Gamnu with his freestyle dance moves to "Idhar chala mein".

"I am completely blown away by Tamman's performance. It is commendable that in just three days he has put together a great act with so much perfection," Anand said in a statement to IANS.

"We all know that Hrithik Roshan is one of the greatest dancers in our industry and today, Tamman's performance reminded me of him. I pray and wish that Tamman becomes as great as Hrithik one day."

The show is aired on Zee TV.

-*-

Neha Dhupia fights with Nikhil Chinapa

Actress Neha Dhupia is miffed with "Roadies Xtreme" gang leader Nikhil Chinapa, and has asked him to mind his manners.

In an upcoming episode, Neha and Nikhil will be seen getting into a heated conversation over contestants, read a statement to IANS.

They will fight over the contestants performing the task. Nishkash was not part of the task, but he is required to eat chilly on behalf of Preeti to save her. While Nikhil was against the decision of Nishkash performing the task to save Preeti, Neha had a difference of opinion.

Neha said: "Keep your manners in place, that's what you stand for man."

To this, Nikhil said: "I am keeping my manners Neha, I am not talking to you."

The adventure reality television show is aired on MTV.

--IANS

