BAFTA nods to 'Paddington 2' gratifying: Actor

New Delhi, Jan 12 (IANS) Actor Sanjeev Bhaskar says it is gratifying to see "Paddington 2" getting nominated in the three categories for British Academy Film Awards 2018.

"Paddington 2" has earned nomination in categories of Outstanding British Film and Best adapted screenplay. Actor Hugh Grant is also in contention for the trophy in Best Supporting Actor category for his role in the film, which is being brought to India by PVR Pictures.

The BAFTA Awards will be held on February 18 at the Royal Albert Hall, London. The ceremony will be hosted by Joanna Lumley.

Sanjeev, who features in the sequel to "Paddington" as a neighbour, is happy to see the reactions.

"It is very gratifying (to see the film getting appreciated on this scale). Shooting the film was an incredibly enjoyable and warm experience. There were no egos," Sanjeev, whose roots trace back to India, told IANS.

"It is a lovely film. Getting involved with it was wonderful and now to see the reaction that it has got has been quite incredible."

"Paddington", released in 2014, recreates the magic of British author Michael Bond's best-selling series of children's stories. It follows the comic misadventures of a young bear with a passion for all things British.

In "Paddington 2", the enthusiastic bear will be seen devoting himself to buying a present for his aunt Lucy's 100th birthday and tell a story on how he ends in prison for a crime he didn't commit.

Stars Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins, Julie Walters, Jim Broadbent, Peter Capaldi, Madeleine Harris and Samuel Joslin have returned as the lead cast of the film. Ben Whishaw is also back as the voice of Paddington and Imelda Staunton as aunt Lucy.

It opened in India on Friday.

