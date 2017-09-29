Bangladeshi designer to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

New Delhi, Sep 29 (IANS) Bangladeshi fashion designer Bibi Russell will pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi by presenting Rajasthan Khadi at the upcoming season of India Runway Week Winter/Festive 2017 here.

The three-day event will be held from October 6-8 at DLF Place, Saket.

The designer's collection will be made with 100 per cent Khadi by weavers of Bikaner and it will be a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

The show has been curated by Russell, who will also be presenting her collection for the second time at India Runway Week.

"I want to explore the diversity of the fabric and contextualize it in today's world. The idea of presenting Rajasthan Khadi is to get the younger generation to appreciate their countryman's produce," Russell said in a statement.

Avinash Pathania, Founder, Indian Federation for Fashion Development, said associating with Rajasthan Khadi for one of the shows at the India Runway Week Winter festive 2017 is in "continuation of our commitment to promote weavers of India."

