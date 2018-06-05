Bani J hits back at trollers through musical video

Mumbai, June 5 (IANS) Gurbani Judge, better known as Bani, has sung a song to slam the people who troll her.

She has lent her voice to the song for a video as part of show "Trolled" for a digital channel -- Rise By TLC, read a statement issued to IANS.

"'Mard

half mard', 'Kya karna cha rahi ho? (What do you want to do)', 'Who will get married to you', 'Tattoo ki dukan' -- A lot of people like to throw these words around just like they love to throw their opinions in your face," Bani said.

Bani said she was excited when she was approached for the song.

"I really do believe that judging people and making assumptions about them is completely pointless. Like, who are we to judge one another? It's all ego and insecurity driven and it's never going to be productive or fruitful.

"Let this video be a reminder to you beautiful supportive lot to not look for validation from outside of yourselves, don't get into that column and box just to make someone else happy, do what feels right for you, what makes you happy. Look within, it's there. All you ever need.

"I have never gotten any kind of happiness by succumbing to someone else's definition of me or what I am supposed to be like."

"Trolled" will bring three female artistes on board for three videos. They will address the issue of trolling in the form of an originally composed music video. The first video features Bani.

Zulfia Waris, Vice-President, Premium and Digital Networks, Discovery Communications India, said: "Rise by TLC will serve as a platform that provides women a strong voice on a variety of issues in a fun, entertaining manner urging women to move forward, to move society, to challenge norms and ideologies, to move beyond preconceived limitations."

