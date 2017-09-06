Beauty benefits of coconut oil

New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) Coconut oil is most popular for its hydrating properties. It is suitable for all skin types and good for dry skin, dry patches and wounds, say experts.

Swati Kapoor, Co-Founder, SoulTree, Ragini Mehra, Founder, Beauty Source, and Aakriti Kochar, Beauty and Make-up Expert, Oriflame India, tell different ways to use coconut oil for beauty regime.

* Coconut oil can be used as make-up remover as it is mild and gently removes all kind of make-up including waterproof make-up as well.

* It can be used on body as well for massage and relaxation. As massage oil, its most important property is hydration and glow.

* Most of the moisturisers available in the market are water or petroleum based, coconut oil, on the other hand, is completely natural and a much better moisturiser for the skin. Coconut oil fights redness and irritation so it reduces acne while leaving your skin conditioned from within.

* Using coconut oil regularly underneath and around your eye area can prevent wrinkles and reduce puffiness and under-eye circles.

* Mix honey and coconut oil in equal parts and apply it as a face mask. The mask will help to clear acne and keep skin soft and glowing.

* You can mix coarse sugar with coconut oil and use it to exfoliate skin, the grainy sugar will slough off dead skin and the oil will leave the skin moisturised.

* Instead of bubble baths and bath salts, try using coconut oil. The hot water melts the oil, and you can literally soak into its moisturising benefits.

* Rub coconut oil on minor cuts, scrapes, and bruises. The oil calms the area and creates a barrier against dirt and bacteria.

