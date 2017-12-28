Being an actor gives me a voice to make a difference: Sonakshi

Mumbai, Dec 28 (IANS) Actress Sonakshi Sinha says having a celebrity status gives her a voice which she can use to make a difference.

Sonakshi on Wednesday took to Twitter and shared a link of an advertisement from Visa.

"I am a part of the Hindi film industry, and being an actor gives me a voice and the means to make a difference. I wish for every woman in India to have a voice, no matter what walk of life she is in. How do you Re-imagine India," Sonakshi captioned the video.

On the acting front, Sonakshi, who was last seen on-screen in "Ittefaq" featuring Sidharth Malhotra, will next be seen in the second instalment of the 2016 film "Happy Bhag Jayegi".

