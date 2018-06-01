Being Punjabi really helped me for 'Soorma', says Taapsee Pannu

Mumbai, June 1 (IANS) Actress Taapsee Pannu says being a Punjabi helped her to play her character in the film "Soorma".

Taapsee, along with co-star Diljit Dosanjh and Indian hockey team's former captain Sandeep Singh -- whose life has inspired the movie -- was present at a promotional event of the film here on Thursday.

Asked whether being Punjabi helped her to play her character in "Soorma", Taapsee said: "I took a lot of advantage of that. When you do a Hindi film which has Punjab as its backdrop, then there is a feeling of home ground... For me, the challenging part was learning to play hockey than playing my character.

"Normally, sportspersons have a very aggressive and go-getter kind of personality but my character despite being a hockey player is coy and soft-spoken off the field. I don't relate with that trait at all so that was a bit challenging for me but being Punjabi really helped for this film to play the character other than that learning hockey and getting to relate to character's personality trait was bit difficult."

The "Pink" actress said she was very embarrassed that she herself didn't know about Singh's journey.

"For me, the biggest thrill was that I got the opportunity to work in a sports film because I really like sports. I never imagined that I will play hockey.

"In fact, I never used to watch hockey matches but at the same time, being an Indian, I was embarrassed with the fact that I wasn't aware of the story of Sandeep Singh. Doing this film was probably a way to rectify that guilt. After this film, I hope that no one will say that they don't know who is Sandeep Singh," Taapsee added.

On her role, the actress said: "There were lot of people in Sandeep Singh's life who were instrumental in his hockey career and I am playing the character of a girl who was an important reason to be a hockey player that he was."

Asked Was doing a sports based film more difficult than doing a regular commercial Hindi film, Taapsee said: "You don't get anything without facing difficult situations and at least, I haven't got anything without facing difficulties. I think in the future also, I will not get things easily in the film industry".

Sharing her experience of working with Diljit, who plays Singh in the film, Taapsee said: "I am not a trained actor and not as experienced as him, but it really feels nice when you share screen space with people who are really good actors because it helps me to perform well.

"I don't prepare for a character in my home, so when I get a positive vibe from my co-actor on the film set, then I also reciprocate it in the same manner. While working with Diljit, it was the same thing as the energy while working on this film really helped."

"Soorma" is directed by Shaad Ali. It is produced by Sony Pictures Networks India and The CS Films, and is releasing on July 13.

