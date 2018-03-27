Belarus beauty wins Miss Supermodel Worldwide 2018 title

Gurugram, March 27 (IANS) Aleksandra Liashkova from Belarus was crowned Miss Supermodel Worldwide 2018 at a grand finale here.

Ekaterina Evdokimova of Russia was declared 1st runner-up, Uzbekistan's Zarina Andirjanova was crowned second runner-up and Chantarachota Paphattanun from Thailand took the third runner-up spot at the event here on Monday night.

India's Shweta Parmar was awarded Miss Congeniality.

Held at the Kingdom of Dreams, the first edition of the pageant saw Liashkova beating 42 other hopefuls. It was organised by Ten Square Media and Rubaru Group.

The contestants at the 10-day event went through three rounds followed by the national costume round, bikini round and evening gown round. They also participated in charity events, workshops and symposiums.

"Competition in the entertainment industry is getting tougher with each passing day and models really need to give their best to make a place for themselves," said Mandeep Thakran, Director of Ten Square Media.

--IANS

rb/bg