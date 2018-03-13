Better to laugh at political situation than cry about it: Ashwni Dhir

New Delhi, March 13 (IANS) Ashwni Dhir believes in dealing with issues with a good laugh -- and that's what he intends to do with his show "Har Shaakh Pe Ullu Baithaa Hai". The filmmaker says people should talk about politics and issues around it more often.

"Har Shaakh Pe Ullu Baithaa Hai" is about a corrupt and funny politician in his madcap world. It is aired on Star Plus.

"People don't usually talk openly about politics and the thought of speaking up and making a show on the topic came to me a few years back when I was writing the TV show 'Office Office'.

"We have a bureaucracy in place and there is a lot that goes on in politics which no one has really written about and we as people are so used to it. So it is better to laugh at our situation than cry about it," Dhir told IANS in an email interview.

"People should talk about the topic more often. While a reporter, writer and a good politician have their own perspectives on politics, I have only tried to do justice to their opinions through the show," he added.

In Bollywood, Dhir is known for directing "Son of Sardaar", "Guest iin London" and "One Two Three". He has also produced well-known television shows like "Chidiya Ghar" and "Lapataganj".

Dhir has created, written and directed "Har Shaakh Pe Ullu Baithaa Hai". He says it is all about his opinions and observations.

"The channel supported me in this endeavour, and that is very rare in the industry. For example, you as a writer might write a good book according to you, but not many publications will publish it.

"In my case, the channel itself approached me and wanted the show to go on air. The only precaution I have taken throughout is that we are not targeting anyone through the show and at the end of the day, we are talking about a system -- be it social or political," he said.

The filmmaker is also taking a dig at the common man with the show.

"The show is called 'Har Shaakh Pe Ullu Baithaa Hai', which means that the 'Ullu' can be a politician or the common man. People make the country, not politicians, and that is why the common man is the 'Ullu'.

"We just want to express ourselves and want people to understand the theme of the show. I didn't think of TRPs or ratings while making this show," he added.

Why make a TV series on this topic instead of making a film?

"That's because you can only touch upon one topic in a two-hour film. This TV show speaks about various topics. For example, our education system is a topic that is important to us... There are various issues and cannot be contained in a single film. This is why television is the perfect platform for the show."

In the past, some people have got into trouble for making fun of politics or political figures in India. Dhir says it has been the case for a long time now.

"This has been happening for quite some time now since the 1970s. Our freedom of speech is our constitutional right and it gives you a certain limitation to express freely.

"So this trouble is existent since times immemorial. People used to stand up against something and they still do. If we don't speak up, we won't be able to breathe."

