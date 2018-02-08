Go beyond just red this Valentine's Day

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) Valentines Day calls for everything red as people usually relate the colour with love but how about trying some different tones this season?

Tanvi Malik, Co-Founder at FabAlley says that red is a great colour, but there are other unconventional colours and prints that can be explored to make the special day more exciting.

* Pastels: If you'd rather have a more relaxed and soothing Valentine's Day, choose pastels as your colour pantone. Vibrant colours make things bright and glamorous, but sometimes all you want is a low-key, soft look and pastels make for a perfect pick.

* All shades of purple: People love pink for Valentine's Day because it is feminine, delicate and pretty, but the same can be said about purple. This year, choose a spread of purples and violets to add an unusual touch to your Valentine's Day.

Natascha Tate, In-House Stylist at LimeRoad too have some tips to share

* Blue valentine: A stunning blue dress can twist things up perfectly. A blue skater dress is simple yet stylish. Work it up with navy blue heels and black pearl earrings. Carry a nice black box clutch with it. For make-up, smokey eyes and neutral lip shade will work the best.

* Ruffle romance: A black ruffled neck dress is a sexy thing to wear on a date night. Work it for the Valentine's Day with a pair of sky high stilettoes and an embellished clutch. Pout on a scarlet red lip shade and brighten things up with a mineral bronzer. For jewellery, you can go for simple silver drops or a nice accent bracelet.

Ritika Taneja, Senior Director- Categories at ShopClues lists down her favourites.

* Discovering new colours like shades of grey's, white's, neon's, floral's etc and styles like bell bottom pants and shirt, long cut sleeves jacket with a dress, maxi sheer dress, long pencil skirt with a ruffle top hallmarks your presence and shake up the traditional conventions of wearing a red dress.

* Accentuate the entire look with statement jewellery like crystal, bold neck pieces, metallic clutches and high heels.

* Matteo Lambert, Chief Collection Manager at Bata India lists down methods to add glamour to your footwear.

* An effortless way to incorporate Valentine's feel into your outfit without overdoing it is to add a pop of colour to it.

* Colour block your footwear with your outfit - Bordeaux sling-back heels with neutral pants, hot pink pumps with a white dress or scarlet ankle boots with a pair of denim. The trick is to have showstopper shoes! Match the bag with your shoes and wear silver or gold accessories for a chic look.

--IANS

nv/vm