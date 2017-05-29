Bhandarkar shoots reloaded version of 'Chadhta sooraj dheere dheere'

Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) National Award winning filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar is shooting a "reloaded version" of the qawwali "Chadhta sooraj dheere dheere" by Aziz Naza for the upcoming film "Indu Sarkar".

On Monday, he shared a photograph of the entire set up for the song on Twitter. The photograph shows a grand set up, where over 10 qawwals are sitting.

Bhandarkar captioned it: "Shooting a reloaded version of the famous qawwali 'Chadta sooraj dheere dheere' for film 'Indu Sarkar'. Nostalgia."

"Indu Sarkar" has been locked for release on July 28. Featuring Kirti Kulhari, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles, the film set in 1970s when the Emergency was announced in India.

Some initial sneak peeks into the movie showcased how Neil and Kirti's looks resemble that of the late Indira Gandhi and Sanjay Gandhi.

