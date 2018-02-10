Bhumi Pednekar invited to attend Berlin film fest

Mumbai, Feb 10 (IANS) Actress Bhumi Pednekar has been invited along with filmmaker Karan Johar to represent Indian cinema at the forthcoming Berlin International Film Festival.

"I am most honoured and humbled to be invited by the Berlinale. The fact that I will represent India and its evolving cinema is itself a huge moment of pride for me," Bhumi said in a statement.

The actress, who has been lauded for two back-to-back hits "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha" and "Shubh Mangal Saavdhan" -- both of which gave a dose of entertainment with a message -- was also recently a part of Forbes India's 30 Under 30 list.

Bhumi is counted amongst the most promising talents in Hindi cinema today.

Being an actress who has consciously chosen high content cinema right from her debut with "Dum Laga Ke Haisha", Bhumi will be representing and highlighting the evolution of mainstream Hindi cinema at the Berlinale.

Berlinale is set to take place from February 15-25.

