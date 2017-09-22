Bhumi Pednekar to walk at India International Jewellery Week

Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) Actress Bhumi Pednekar will walk the ramp at the India International Jewellery Week 2017 (IIJW 2017) for Reliance Jewels.

The brand will showcase a new range of diamond bridal jewellery, crafted using Australian diamonds by globally renowned supplier Rio Tinto. The collection will be presented on Sunday at The St. Regis here, read a statement.

Sunil Nayak, CEO of Reliance Jewels, said: "The diamond bridal collection has designs created and curated to make every woman feel like a queen on their big day, an emotion they rightly deserve."

The diamond collection will be paired with the vintage bridal collection by designer Shehla Khan titled 'Belle Epoque'.

Vikram Merchant, Director at Rio Tinto Diamond, said: "The jewellery design that will be displayed during the show includes conventionally cut polished diamonds, as well as the uncut range that embellish traditional Indian gold jewellery."

On the film front, Bhumi is enjoying a hit year with the back to back success of "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha" and "Shubh Mangal Saavdhan".

--IANS

sug/rb/bg