Bhuvan Bam joins Deadpool's army

Mumbai, May 10 (IANS) Comedian Bhuvan Bam is lending his voice to the character of Indian cab driver Dopinder in the Hindi version of Ryan Reynold's "Deadpool 2".

The film tells the story of an adult superhero with a twisted sense of humour. Based on Marvel Comics' most unconventional anti-hero, "Deadpool" is the original story of a former Special Forces operative who turns into a mercenary. "Deadpool 2", brought to India by Fox Star India, will open on May 18.

"There are only a few characters apart from Deadpool that people love. Dopinder is one of them. Really excited about this," Bhuvan said in a statement to IANS.

Dopinder took relationship advice from Deadpool in the first part, and in the second, he has joined his army to fight evil. Karan Soni plays the role in the English version.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has lent his voice to the role of Deadpool for the Hindi version.

The sequel also features Josh Brolin, Morena Baccarin, Karan Soni, Zazie Beetz, Brianna Hildebrand, Stefan Kapicic and Leslie Uggam.

--IANS

