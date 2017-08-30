Big B was advised to 'sing more often' after 'Mr. Natwarlal'

Mumbai, Aug 30 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan says eminent sound recordist Ghosh advised him to sing more often after he heard the actor singing the song "Mere paas aao" for the 1979 film "Mr. Natwarlal".

Amitabh got nostalgic about the iconic Mehboob Studio in Mumbai after he revisited there.

"In 1968-69 I had climbed up here to give audience to Sunil Dutt

Seeking a job

He was dubbing here for 'Padosan' that iconic film

Then of course there have been such incredible moments within those portals, it shall be difficult to describe," Amitabh wrote on his blog on Tuesday night.

"But the one that comes to mind is the first song I ever sang for film - 'Mere paas aao, mere doston ek kissa suno' for 'Mr. Natwarlal' and the most accomplished sound recordist of the time Ghosh da, after listening to me advised me -- 'You should sing more often'," he added.

Amitabh has sung songs like "Kabhi kabhi mere dil mein", "Haal-E-Dil", "Ekla chalo re", "Say shava shava" and "Main yahan tu wahan ".

Aamir Khan hails people behind 'Main kaun hoon'

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who will next be seen alongside Zaira Wasim in "Secret Superstar", says it was a privilege for him to work with composer Amit Trivedi, lyricist Kausar Munir, singer Meghna Mishra and director Advait Chandan - the team behind the popular song "Main kaun hoon".

The song "Main Kaun Hoon" from the movie is receiving a positive response.

Aamir took to Twitter on Wednesday to share a behind-the-scenes video of the song wherein the whole team can be seen working together for the song.

"It was a privilege working with Amit, Kausar, Meghna and above all Advait," Aamir wrote alongside the video.

"Secret Superstar" is releasing on October 19.

No CBFC chief can bring difference if system not changed: Ananth Mahadevan

National Award winning filmmaker Ananth Mahadevan believes the system of certifying a film in India needs an overhaul, and things won't change just by replacing the censor body's chief.

Earlier this month, writer and ad man Prasoon Joshi was appointed chief of the Central Board of Film Certification. He replaced the controversial Pahlaj Nihalani, under whose leadership the censor body suggested snips, beeps and disclaimers to movies.

Mahadevan, who has just launched his upcoming directorial venture "Aksar 2", was asked about his expectation on creative freedom under Joshi's leadership.

He said: "I think if there's a new Prime Minister in India, still that person will work as a Prime Minister by following the system. Similarly, when it comes to CBFC, if we do not change the approach of certifying films, no CBFC chief can bring any difference.

"Unless we are just rating the film for certification as opposed to censoring them, the system will not change. Before saying if an individual is right or wrong, we should change the system."

"Aksar 2" features Zareen Khan, Gautam Rode, Abhinav Shukla, Mohit Madaan, Sreesanth and music director Mithoon. It will release on October 6.

