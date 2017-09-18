Big B congratulates Sindhu for winning Korea Open Superseries

Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan lauded star Indian shuttler P.V. Sindhu's win over reigning world champion Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in the women's singles final of the Korea Open Superseries.

Congratulatory messages poured in for the 22-year-old shuttler as she avenged her World Championships final defeat on Sunday to the same opponent to clinch her third Superseries title.

Amitabh on Sunday tweeted: "Yeah! She has done it! P.V. Sindhu wins the super series, in Korea. First India to do so. Sweet Revenge!"

The "Piku" star later wrote that it was a "day of victorious sports" as the Indian cricket team beat Australia by 26 runs in the first game of the five-match ODI series on Sunday.

"A day of victorious sports! P.V. Sindhu wins Korean Badminton...Jai Hind!" he tweeted.

On the work front, Amitabh has currently two films in his "Thugs Of Hindostan" and "102 Not Out".

He will share screen space with veteran actor Rishi Kapoor in "102 Not Out". The two will be working together after over two decades.

"Thugs of Hindostan" also stars Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and "Dangal" fame Fatima Sana Sheikh. The film is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. An adaptation of the 1839 novel "Confessions of a Thug", the movie is slated for a 2018 Diwali release.

The cine icon is currently seen hosting the ninth season of "Kaun Banega Crorepati.

--IANS

dc/nv/vm