Big B mourns death of Arjan Singh

Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday condoled the death of the "iconic" Marshal of Indian Air Force Arjan Singh.

Tweeting a news story, Big B wrote: "Epitome of valour and dignity. Most decorated. Prayers in tribute."

Amitabh, who played an Army officer in films like "Major Saab" and "Lakshya", described Arjan Singh as "iconic, valiant and most decorated son of India".

Arjan Singh, who led the air operations in the 1965 war with Pakistan, died in New Delhi on Saturday. He was 98.

