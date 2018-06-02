Big B reveals why he doesn't promote alcohol

Mumbai, June 2 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan says he doesn't promote any product that has anything to do with alcohol or smoking as he doesnt consume them.

The 75-year-old has endorsed products in skin care, baby care, hair care categories and more.

What makes him take up a particular brand?

He said: "If it's a product I like or use, I go for it. But I don't promote anything that has anything to do with promoting alcohol, smoking or Pan Bahar which I don't consume."

At the Kyoorius Creative Awards here on Friday, Amitabh was given the Master of Creativity award for his contribution in the advertising and marketing world of India, read a statement.

On receiving the award, he said: "I don't know if I really deserve this award but it feels great to get recognized for all the work that I did in the field of advertising."

--IANS

