Big Boy Toyz ventures into merchandise, launches perfume

New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) Big Boy Toyz (BBT), a leading player in the pre-owned exotic car segment in India, has ventured into merchandise with a perfume range.

Along with the perfume range Big Boy Toyz - Gold Edition, the company has planned an investment of $5 million in the development of merchandise with an initial investment of $1 million in the new product line, read a statement from the brand.

Through the range conceptualized by founder Jatin Ahuja and Chief Operating Officer Ritka Jatin Ahuja, BBT aims to diversify its operations and extend its reach to the target audience and strengthen its foothold in the luxury products market by establishing itself as a multi-faceted brand.

It has acquired the basic fragrance from Germany, while the bottle has been ornamented in Spain.

Commenting on the perfume, Ahuja said: "BBT, through its core business of dealing in iconic, high-value cars, has always been associated with a fine taste, rich choice and unparalleled aristocracy. All of this, and more, finds its reflection in a bottle of BBT-Gold Edition.

"It has a woody aroma that gives out the subtle warmth of amber. This perfume is the brainchild of Ritika Ahuja and a much-loved project of the entire BBT team. Through this perfume, we want our brand to reach every household and to be recalled as a top-quality provider of exotic products that speak of a refined taste and impeccable quality," Ahuja added.

BBT-Gold Edition comprises bergamot, cucumber, mint amidst a backdrop of powerful cedar, sweet Tonka and musk, along with aromatic herbs and selected spices, as its core ingredient.

