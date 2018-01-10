Black Panther figurine headed to India

Mumbai, Jan 10 (IANS) Ahead of the release of "Black Panther" in India on February 16, the figurine of the Marvel superhero will be unveiled here on Friday.

The movie is much anticipated as a build-up to "Avengers: Infinity War". As a special initiative for its promotion, the studio will be unveiling a rare and one-of-a-kind 'Glow In the Dark' Black Panther figurine, read a statement.

Encased in LED lights, the figurine lights up when the lights go off. It will be unveiled in the presence of fans and there will be performance by Suresh Mukund and the Fictitious Dance Group on Friday here.

The figurine will also tour in Delhi.

Bikram Duggal, Executive Director and Head, Studios, Disney India, said: "The Marvel Cinematic Universe has undoubtedly redefined the movie-going experience for the audiences today. The superhero genre is strongly resonating with Indian audiences driven by Marvel's films and superheroes.

"'Black Panther' is one of the three Marvel movies releasing this year, and one of the most unique offerings to come from the studio."

Duggal feels the "character has been popular amongst the fans since his first appearance in 'Captain America: Civil War', and his extended role in the forthcoming 'Avengers: Infinity War' has only added to the excitement around 'Black Panther'."

"Black Panther", directed by Ryan Coogler, stars actors like Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o.

