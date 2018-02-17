'Black Panther' gets Rs 7 crore opening in India

New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) Marvel Studios "Black Panther", featuring Chadwick Boseman as the superhero, has registered an opening collection of over Rs 7 crore in India.

The film released in India in English and Hindi on Friday.

"The gross box office collection as of day one is Rs 7.18 crore (including paid previews)," read a statement.

"Black Panther" is among the first films by the house of Marvel Studios which predominantly has a black cast and also shows a number of strong women of substance who work as the protagonist T'Challa's (Boseman) allies.

Set shortly after "Captain America: Civil War", "Black Panther" shows T'Challa returning home to the isolated, technologically-advanced African nation of Wakanda to become king.

Distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, "Black Panther" also features Lupita Nyong'o, Michael B Jordon, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Forest Whittaker and Martin Freeman among others.

According to variety.com, "Black Panther" is projected to make at least $170 million in its opening weekend in the US.

