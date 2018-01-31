Bollyboom Holi Bash 2018 offers seven-hour musical gala

Mumbai, Jan 31 (IANS) Bollyboom Holi Bash 2018, a seven-hour gala with eco-friendly organic colours and electro-music, will see artistes like Amaan Nagpal, Omen, Hannah Shine, Ali Merchant, Siana Catherine, Progressive brothers and Rohit Gida perform here on March 2.

Organised by Percept Live, the event will be held at the Bandra-Kurla Complex.

It will also feature live percussionists and performers who will add colour to the extravaganza.

Manuj Agarwal, CEO, Percept Live, said in a statement: "In 2018, Bollyboom will not only deliver the best in class Bollywood Dance Music experience to our fans but also scale up in different formats in order to increase our geographical footprint and reach.

"We will be customizing every event pan India in such a manner that fans will get to enjoy a world class entertainment experience spanning the best artist line-ups, live percussionists, international dancers, state-of-the-art SFX, a curated food and beverage experience and a wide range of activities to keep them immersed and holistically entertained."

It is also expected to be attended by popular celebrities and socialites of the country's entertainment capital.

Tickets for the show went live on January 30 on bookmyshow.com.

